2 high school teachers in Norfolk selected to paint BLM mural in NEON District

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two Fine Arts teachers from Norfolk Public Schools were selected to paint a Black Lives Matter mural in the NEON District this month.

The mural can be spotted on the back of O.J. Wholesale, also home to Black-owned business Furious Styles, which will reflect the current cultural climate. The mural is expected to be complete by the end of the weekend.

The NEON District and Downtown Norfolk Council hosted an open call this summer for artists to paint two murals in the area during September.

Nicole Harp, of Granby High School, and Clayton Singleton, of Lake Taylor High School, applied to paint both murals and received the larger commission for O.J. Wholesale spot at 737 Granby Street.

Selections were made by the NEON District Public Art Committee and both teachers are also professional artists with extensive exhibition lists.

The projects are in partnership with several long-standing and diverse neighborhood businesses, showcasing the wide range of community involvement and investment.