NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk police are investigating after shots were fired and two shooting victims arrived at a hospital Monday morning.

Around 12:20 a.m., police responded to a shots fired call in the 300 block of 25th Street, not far from Colonial Avenue.

When police officers arrived on scene, they were unable to locate any victims.

Less than 15 minutes later, police were notified that two gunshot victims arrived at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

10 On Your Side has been in contact with police, working to determine if the two incidents are connected.