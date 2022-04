NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two dogs were rescued from a two-alarm house fire Thursday night in Norfolk.

Firefighters were dispatched to W. 30th Street at 11:22 p.m. and found heavy fire from the second floor of the building.

Two dogs were rescued and no civilian or firefighter injuries were reported. The fire was under control by 12:18 a.m.

Battalion Chief Stephanie Ramsey said the fire is still under investigation and more information will be released when it’s available.