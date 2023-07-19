NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Granby Street residence was damaged as the result of a fire that was caused by a lightning strike Wednesday afternoon, Norfolk-Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Glen Williams said.

The fire was reported by a UPS driver who was passing by it at 3:48 p.m. in the 9100 block of Granby Street, with the driver stating they saw smoke coming from the roof.

(WAVY Photo – Michelle Wolf)

The UPS driver saw the flames, heard barking and, along with a retired Navy SEAL, kicked the door down to save the dogs, 10 On Your Side’s Michelle Wolf reported. Those dogs were taken to a neighbor’s house.

When Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the attic. Crews forced their way in and quickly attacked the fire in the attic. No injuries were reported, Williams said, and no one was home at the time of the fire.

Two people have been displaced, and the Red Cross is helping them.

Fire investigators determined the cause of the fire was due to a lightning strike, Williams said, and the fire was declared under control at 4:34 p.m.