NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two people have been displaced following a house fire Thursday evening in Norfolk.

According to a spokesperson from Norfolk Fire-Rescue, the call for the fire came in around 5:20 p.m. in the 2600 block of Keller Avenue.

Officials say the fire was marked under control at 5:32 and no injuries were reported.

The two occupants of the home are working with the Red Cross.