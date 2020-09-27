2 displaced following house fire on Grayson Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Crews in Norfolk responded to a house fire Sunday morning that left two people displaced.

The structure fire was reported on Grayson Street in Norfolk. Officials say that arriving units found smoke and flames visible from the second floor.

A quick interior attack allowed them to take control of the fire within 30 minutes, according to fire officials.

Two occupants were displaced and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

