2 displaced by fire on North Shore Road in Norfolk

Fire in 7600 block of North Shore Road in Norfolk March 1, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Norfolk Fire-Rescue)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two residents were displaced by a house fire in Norfolk Tuesday night.

The fire was reported at 6:45 p.m. at a home in the 7600 block of North Shore Road.

Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the crawl space. They were able to quickly stop the fire before it extended significantly into the home.

The fire was marked under control at 7:11 p.m.

There were no injuries, but two residents have been displaced.

The residents are making their own lodging arrangements.

The cause is under investigation by the fire marshal’s office.

