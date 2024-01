NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two people are displaced after a house fire in Norfolk.

Tuesday just before noon, a fire was reported on the 1200 block of Pall Mall. When crews arrived on the scene to find a 2-unit duplex with smoke coming from one of the units. Once inside the unit, crews were able to extinguish the fire that started in an air fryer.

Officials say the fire is still under investigation by the fire marshal.