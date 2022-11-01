NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were displaced following a house fire in Norfolk Monday afternoon.

According to Norfolk Fire and Rescue, the fire occurred at a home in the 900 block of Lasser Drive shortly before 4 p.m. Monday.

When they got to the scene, crews reported seeing smoke pushing from the attic and breaching the roof. The fire was contained at 4:04 p.m.

There were no injuries reported, however, two residents were displaced following the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.