2 COVID-19 cases reported at BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two subcontractors who worked at BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair have tested positive for COVID-19, the shipyard said in a news flash to its employees and subcontractors Monday.

Vice President and General Manager Dave Thomas wrote in the news flash that the two confirmed cases involve a TECNICO employee and a MARMC employee.

Neither person has been in the yard for more than 12 days.

The TECNICO employee worked on the USS Bulkeley and was last at the shipyard March 23. The MARMC employee worked on the USS Jason Dunham and was last there March 25.

The shipyard will not provide any further identifying information on the workers due to privacy and HIPAA rules.

The shipyard is contacting the people who may have come into contact with those workers, the news flash said.

“Given that no one in the shipyard has reported any COVID-19 symptoms in nearly two weeks since both individuals were in the yard, our team and the ship crews should be fine, according to the CDC’s guidelines on the transmission of the virus,” Thomas said in the news flash.

Social distancing procedures have been in place at the shipyard since March 23, including wiping down the turnstile gates and time clocks.

