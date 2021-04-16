2 charged after suboxone sent by mail to Norfolk inmate

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two people have been charged after Norfolk Sheriff’s Office officials say they found drugs in inmate mail.

On Tuesday, a corporal screening incoming mail found a package containing suboxone that was addressed to an inmate at the jail.

On Thursday, the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Ashley Pinkett, 24, a.k.a. “Ashley Gaye” of Norfolk. Pinkett has been charged with one count of conspiracy to deliver drugs to prisoners or committed persons and two counts of attempted delivery of drugs to prisoners or committed persons.

The inmate, Jermaine Gaye, was also charged with conspiracy to deliver drugs to prisoners or committed persons.

“Due to corporal’s quick thinking, the narcotic never entered the facility and was immediately reported to our Security Threat Unit,” the sheriff’s office said.