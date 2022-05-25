NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two 21-year-olds have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a 20-year-old woman dead in Norfolk.

On Wednesday, Norfolk police said they had arrested Arien Clinton, 21, and Quasia Sheppard, 21 in connection with a homicide May 17 in the 1400 block of W. Little Creek Road.

The shooting left 20-year-old Stariyana L. Patterson dead.

Both Clinton and Sheppard have been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Both were arrested without incident in Norfolk Wednesday.

Patterson’s grandparents told 10 On Your Side that her 21st birthday was coming up. She had plans to take a trip to Washington D.C. with family to celebrate.

The grandparents also said the shooting followed a dispute between the victim’s boyfriend’s sister and a group of men.