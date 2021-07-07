2-alarm house fire on Wayland Street in Norfolk displaces 5, spreads to several nearby homes

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Five people were displaced after a house fire on Wayland Street in Norfolk Wednesday.

Fire officials said crews responded to the 8500 block of Wayland Street around 6:20 p.m. for a report of a house fire. The fire was upgraded to a two-alarm at 6:40 p.m.

The blaze spread to a home behind on Devon Street, as well as two homes on Wayland Street.

The fire was called under control at 6:55 p.m.

There were no civilian injuries, but a firefighter was evaluated at the scene. They weren’t transported to a hospital.

The cause of the fire was unknown as of 8 p.m.

Fire officials said three adults and two children were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

