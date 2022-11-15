NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 19-year-old has pleaded guilty in the fatal shooting of a retired Norfolk police officer in late February.

19-year-old Andra Brown entered a guilty plea during his court hearing Monday. Brown, along with Xavier E. Hudspeth, also 19 years old, were arrested days after the shooting on charges of second-degree murder, malicious wounding, and two counts of use of a firearm.

Brown is scheduled to be sentenced on February 2023. Hudspeth is scheduled to appear in his trial in March.

The charges stemmed from the death of Bill Moore, an 83-year-old retired sergeant, who was shot and killed in his own home in the 9200 block of Phillip Avenue in Norfolk. Moore worked for the Norfolk Police Department for 32 years.

His 63-year-old daughter was shot in the head, but was able to run next door to get help.