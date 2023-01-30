NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 19-year-old was taken into custody after crashing into another vehicle during a police pursuit in Norfolk over the weekend.

According to police, the incident began as officers were trying to pull over a vehicle around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Lincoln Street.

The driver, identified as 19-year-old Ziontaye T. Spence, refused to stop, initiating a pursuit. Offices pursued the vehicle until it crashed into another car at the intersection of Llewellyn Avenue and West Virginia Beach Boulevard.

After a brief foot pursuit, police took Spencer into custody and he was charged with eluding police. He is currently being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond, and additional charges are pending, police say.

Both drivers involved in the car crash sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Ziontaye T. Spencer (Courtesy – Norfolk City Jail)