19-year-old charged with murder after shooting Monday in Ocean View

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police have made an arrest after a fatal shooting Monday afternoon on Hickory Street in the Ocean View section of the city.

19-year-old Brian M. Tharrington is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm.

Police say Tharrington shot 53-year-old Darrell W. Moorehouse in the 9400 block of Hickory Street just before 1:15 p.m. Moorehouse was pronounced dead when officers arrived.

Detectives haven’t released a motive or any circumstancing surrounding the shooting, police said in a press release Tuesday, but asked anyone with information to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 Tips mobile app.

Tharrington is in the Norfolk City Jail with bond denied.

