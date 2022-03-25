NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two 170-foot-tall ship-to-shore cranes for Norfolk International Terminals are expected to arrive on Friday afternoon.

The Port of Virginia says the Super Post-Panamax cranes are fully-assembled and will make their way to NIT’s South Berth around 1-3 p.m.

The Port of Virginia has been seeing record levels of volume and that’s only expected to increase with millions in funding for increased rail capacity and the widening and deepening of waterways that lead to the port to allow for two-way traffic of ultra-large container vessels.

The rail project is expected to be completed in late 2023, with the deepening/widening project finished around mid-to-late 2024.

