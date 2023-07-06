NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A 17-year-old was sent to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday night in Norfolk.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 7:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Bagnall Rd. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the 17-year-old boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The teen was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say a preliminary investigation shows that several people were involved in the shooting and guns were recovered on the scene.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.