17-year-old seriously hurt in shooting on Nicholson Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 17-year-old has life-threatening injuries after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on Nicholson Street in the Young Terrace area of Norfolk.

Police say the shooting happened just after 1 p.m. in the 500 block of Nicholson Street. The teen was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

No other details are currently available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

