17-year-old seriously hurt in shooting on Nicholson Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 17-year-old has life-threatening injuries after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on Nicholson Street in the Young Terrace area of Norfolk.

Police say the shooting happened just after 1 p.m. in the 500 block of Nicholson Street. The teen was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

No other details are currently available.

#NorfolkPD are currently investigating a shooting in the 500 blk of Nicholson Street. A 17-year-old male has been transported to SNGH with life-threatening injuries. Call came in around 1:10 p.m. Submit a tip at https://t.co/fWb8wXvxe5 or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. pic.twitter.com/BGrURwVCAB — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) September 23, 2020

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

