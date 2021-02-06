17 trees planted at new Plum Point Park Trailhead obstacle course in Norfolk thanks to recent grant

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Thanks to a recent grant, 17 trees were planted at the new Plum Point Park Trailhead obstacle course Saturday.

The trees were possible due to Norfolk’s Office of Resilience being awarded the Elizabeth River Trail (ERT) Foundation a Retain Your Rain grant.

The grant also funded much-needed soil remediation as well as the trees.

“We are very grateful for this grant and early support received from Elizabeth River Crossings and Pender & Coward,” said Cheryl White, executive director of the Elizabeth River Trail Foundation.

“Through their generosity, we are able to enhance a formerly empty lot with a total of 31 new trees and more than 300 native plants and shrubs.”

The trees include nine native longleaf pines donated by the Virginia Department of Forestry and nursed for the last year by the Norfolk Botanical Garden. Other tree species include Sweet Bay Magnolia, River Birch, and Live Oak.

“We are thrilled to be able to support Elizabeth River Trail’s tree planting at Plum Point Park,” said Chief Resilience Officer, Doug Beaver.

“The trail gives so much back to the community throughout Norfolk and we think Plum Point Park will be a great place to showcase Retain Your Rain projects. With over 1000 people utilizing the trail every day hopefully, they will be inspired to make our City a model for promoting a healthy lifestyle and coastal resilience.”

Twice a year, the City of Norfolk awards up to $2,500 to neighborhood organizations or nonprofits to support Retain Your Rain projects like creating a rain garden, planting trees, and installing rain barrels.

The Spring application period is open with applications accepted through March 1, 2021.