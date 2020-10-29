16-year-old found shot Wednesday night at Tinee Giant on Early Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was found shot Wednesday night at a Norfolk convenience store.

Police say they were dispatched to the Tinee Giant at 2863 Early Street just after 7 p.m. and found the teen suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was taken to Norfolk General for treatment. No other details are available, but detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

