15-year-old sustains life-threatening injuries after shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 15-year-old has life-threatening injuries after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Norfolk.

Police said the 15-year-old boy was shot in the area of Morwin Street and Baychester Avenue. The call came in reporting the shooting around 3:30 p.m.

Police said the teenager was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police did not release additional information about any suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

