14-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of 47-year-old man in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 14-year-old boy has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 47-year-old man in Ocean View in Norfolk over the weekend.

Police say they responded to a report of a gunshot victim on the 100 block of A View Avenue just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

When they got to the scene, they found a man, later identified as 47-year-old Glenn B. Kreps, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was sent to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

After further investigation, police charged a 14-year-old boy in connection with the fatal shooting.

The motive for the shooting has not yet been released.

There is no further information.