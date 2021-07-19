14-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of 47-year-old man in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 14-year-old boy has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 47-year-old man in Ocean View in Norfolk over the weekend.
Police say they responded to a report of a gunshot victim on the 100 block of A View Avenue just after 1 a.m. Sunday.
When they got to the scene, they found a man, later identified as 47-year-old Glenn B. Kreps, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was sent to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
After further investigation, police charged a 14-year-old boy in connection with the fatal shooting.
The motive for the shooting has not yet been released.
There is no further information.
