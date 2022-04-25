NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 14-year-old male and an 18-year-old woman were shot Friday night on Manson Street in the Campostella area.

Police say the two victims were driving themselves to the hospital around 7:15 p.m. Friday when they flagged down Norfolk Fire-Rescue units.

The 14-year-old was shot in the leg and the woman had a graze to the face, police say. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

Police say the preliminary investigation found the shooting happened in the 1500 block of Manson Street, near Wilson Road. No suspect information is available at this time.

Norfolk police are also investigating a shooting that left a man and woman hurt Monday morning on Cypress Street in the Campostella/Diggs Town area, but there’s no indication the shootings are connected at this time. A 17-year-old male was also shot Friday night about an hour before the Manson Street shooting in the Calvert Square area.