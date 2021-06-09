130-ton cruise ship gangway removed from Nauticus pier

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A giant cruise ship gangway was removed from the Nauticus pier Wednesday morning.

Crofton Industries’ floating crane named “Samson” removed the 130-ton gangway and transferred it to a waiting barge.

The gangway is being removed to make space for a new passenger boarding bridge which is slated to arrive later this summer.

The gangway was first installed back in 2007 following the building of the Half Moone Cruise Center. Since then, hundreds of thousands of ship passengers have used the gangway.

There are an estimated 95 cruise vessel calls scheduled at Nauticus through 2023.