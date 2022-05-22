NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 13-year-old girl is missing from Norfolk, police say.

Mayra Caraballo-Rodriguez was last seen walking her small black and brown dog around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday in the 100 block of Westover Avenue. That’s between Llewellyn Avenue and Monticello Avenue.

Rodriguez is about 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing around 170 pounds with long braided hair. She was last wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey shorts.