NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – May is National Bike Month, and the City of Norfolk is more than prepared to celebrate.

Since 2011, the City of Norfolk and Downtown Norfolk Council has participated in National Bike Month in association with the League of American Bicyclists, and this year is no different. Each year, the City of Norfolk participates with events, fun freebies, and advocacy work to encourage communities to ride their bikes more often.

Norfolk celebrates Bike Month with a few signature events, including weekly easy, medium, and fast-paced rides with community cycling groups. This year, Norfolk will host the following:

According to Bill Nesper, executive director of the League of American Bicyclists, encouraging more people to go places by bike is beneficial to Norfolk’s social, economic and environmental growth. “When local communities invest in making bicycling safer and a real transportation option for more people, the return on investment is clear for individuals and society at large from cost-savings on public health to small businesses’ growth and more.”

Norfolk Bike Month is a city-wide community celebration sponsored by Lime and organized by the City of Norfolk, Downtown Norfolk Council, Hampton Roads Transit, TRAFFIX, the Elizabeth River Trail and many other community partners.

Visit the League of American Bicyclists’ website to watch bicycling education videos that will help make your next bike commute, faster, safe, and feasible.

For a listing of all Bike Month activities, check out Downtown Norfolk’s official website or visit norfolk.gov/bike for biking information and resources.