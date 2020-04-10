120-year-old black-owned newspaper in Virginia suspending production due to COVID-19

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The publisher of a 120-year-old black-owned newspaper in Virginia has announced that it’s suspending production due to ongoing challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic.
New Journal and Guide owner Brenda Andrews says the April 16 issue of the Norfolk-based paper will be the last one released until further notice.
The regional paper’s Facebook page says it’s distributed on Thursdays and has covered news, politics, entertainment and business in the black community since its founding in 1900.
The publisher said she hopes to resume publication on or before June 4.
The paper’s 120th anniversary gala event set for May was also recently postponed.
Latest Posts:
- Machinist says social distancing unrealistic among employees at Newport News Shipbuilding
- Warner and Kaine announce over $20M in funding to support Virginia health centers
- ‘We love them and they matter’ Newport News group gives 200 care packages to nurses
- Lawmakers push for medical manufacturing to return to American soil
- ICE sued by immigration groups demanding release of high-risk people from Virginia detention facilities