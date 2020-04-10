120-year-old black-owned newspaper in Virginia suspending production due to COVID-19

An obituary in the Kansas City Star newspaper details the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on traditional funeral services, Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Overland Park, Kan. Most funerals now are either small private services with a public memorial service sometime in the distant future or no public service at all in response to social distancing and stay-at-home orders implemented in an effort to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The publisher of a 120-year-old black-owned newspaper in Virginia has announced that it’s suspending production due to ongoing challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic.

New Journal and Guide owner Brenda Andrews says the April 16 issue of the Norfolk-based paper will be the last one released until further notice.

The regional paper’s Facebook page says it’s distributed on Thursdays and has covered news, politics, entertainment and business in the black community since its founding in 1900.

The publisher said she hopes to resume publication on or before June 4.

The paper’s 120th anniversary gala event set for May was also recently postponed.

