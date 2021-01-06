12-year-old girl reported missing in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 12-year-old girl is missing in Norfolk.

Norfolk Police said that Isabelle Vela was last seen on January 5 in the 5600 block of Princess Anne Road around 5:15 p.m.

Isabelle is 5 feet 4 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, yellow shirt, black leggings, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.