UPDATE: Zacharia was found safe and is heading home, police announced.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police need help finding a 12-year-old boy who was last seen Monday night.

Zacharia Nickson was last spotted around 7 p.m. in the 2800 block of Bayne Ave., off E. Princess Anne Road near Richard Bowling Elementary. Police say he has high-functioning autism.

Anyone who’s seen Zacharia is asked to call 911.