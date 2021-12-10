116.4% increase in passengers pushes Norfolk International to busiest November ever

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — November 2021 marked the busiest November in history for Norfolk International Airport.

Airport officials reported a 116.4% increase in passenger activity for the month of November 2021 with 333,299 passengers going through Norfolk International. That is up from 154,036 passengers last November.

From January to November 2021 their total passenger count has increased by 84.3% year-over-year. Officials say 2,990,207 passengers flew through the airport during that time period versus 1,622,247 passengers during the same period in 2020.

Norfolk’s cargo flights also saw an increase during November 2021. 5,484,122 pounds of cargo were shipped in and out of the airport which is up 4.4% from last year.

Year-to-date, there was also an increase of over 2% in cargo pounds versus the same time period last year.

This announcement comes about a month after the airport announced that a new parking garage had opened adding about 3,200 new parking spots for travelers and employees.