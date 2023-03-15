NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk 11-year-old accused in a shooting that left a teen critically injured is set to appear before a judge Wednesday.

The 11-year-old was taken into custody over the weekend following a shooting in the 400 block of Nicholson Street that send a 17-year-old to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The 11-year-old has been charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a juvenile in connection with the shooting.

10 On Your Side’s Hayley Milon will have the latest updates regarding the hearing.