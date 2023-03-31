NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized 101 scale models of a Tennesee stadium Monday in Norfolk.

According to a press release, CBP officers initially inspected the Neyland Stadium replicas on Feb. 20 after they arrived in China. The replicas were destined for an address in Arlington, Texas.

Officers suspected that the Underwriters Labratories (UL) mark that was located on the replicas plug may have been used without authorization. The officers then submitted documents and photos of the replicas on Mar. 7 to CBP’s trade expert.

Customs and Border Protection officers at the Area Port of Norfolk-Newport News seized 101 scale model replicas of the University of Tennessee's Neyland stadium on March 27, 2023, for bearing a counterfeit Underwriters Laboratories (UL) mark. The electrical plug powers lights within the stadium models and can pose a safety risk. (CBP Photos/Handouts)

The experts verified on Mar. 21 that the UL mark was not authorized and constituted a counterfeit mark. The CBP officers were then able to complete the seizure on Mar. 27.

Officials say the counterfeit goods were valued at $252,500 if they were to be authentic.