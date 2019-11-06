$1,000-for-life ticket bought in Norfolk; VA lottery in search of winner

NORFOLK, Va (WAVY) — Imagine receiving $1,000 every day for the rest of your life.

Someone who played the Virginia Lottery’s Cash4Life® game has done just that. Now the Virginia Lottery is waiting for that winner to come forward.

According to reports, the winning ticket was bought at Park Avenue Market located at 1024 Park Avenue in Norfolk and it matched all six numbers in the November 4 Cash4Life drawing.

The winning numbers are 4-13-48-49-53, and the Cash Ball number is 3.

The ticket winner will have the choice of taking $1,000 per day, $365,000 per year, for the rest of his or her life or a one-time cash option of $7 million.

Now that Cash4Life drawings are held every evening at 9:00, players have seven chances a week to win. The game expanded from two drawings per week to nightly drawings on July 1, 2019.

Cash4Life is played in Virginia, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Maryland, Georgia and Indiana. A play costs $2. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 21.8 million.