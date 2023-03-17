Local, state and federal elected officials are also slated to attend.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Looking to connect with organizations and individuals doing work in the Norfolk community and beyond?

More than 100 groups, from non-profits to organizations at the municipal level, will be represented this Sunday, March 19 at Scope for the the sixth annual Engage Norfolk. The free event is open to the public and goes from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Scope Exhibition Hall.

There will also be city council and school board members, and various state and federal legislators (or their representatives) available for meet and greets.

Engage Norfolk started back in 2017 by Councilwoman Andria McClellan as a one-stop-shop for all things civic engagement, with the goal of having Norfolk be the most engaged city in Virginia.

Parking is available in the parking lot across from Scope, organizers say, and registration for the general public isn’t required.

You can read more about the event on its Facebook page and website.