100 low-income families receive free internet in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Thanks to a partnership between several organizations, including Norfolk Public Schools and Cox Communications, 100 families in Norfolk will receive free internet for a year.

Cox’s “Connect2Compete” is a digital inclusion program from Cox the provides internet for low-income families with a K-12 child participating in a government-assisted program.

The program is in partnership with Savvas Learning Company and nonprofit group EveryoneOn.

According to Common Sense Media, a third of students in America don’t have adequate internet access to support learning. The announcement comes just as parents and students prepare to head back to classrooms.