100 low-income families receive free internet in Norfolk

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A stack of receipts beside a laptop. (Pexels / Pixabay)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Thanks to a partnership between several organizations, including Norfolk Public Schools and Cox Communications, 100 families in Norfolk will receive free internet for a year.

Cox’s “Connect2Compete” is a digital inclusion program from Cox the provides internet for low-income families with a K-12 child participating in a government-assisted program.

The program is in partnership with Savvas Learning Company and nonprofit group EveryoneOn.

According to Common Sense Media, a third of students in America don’t have adequate internet access to support learning. The announcement comes just as parents and students prepare to head back to classrooms.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10