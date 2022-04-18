NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say 10 alleged members of a criminal gang have pleaded guilty in connection with a 2020 shooting that left a woman with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting occurred in late April 2020 just after midnight in the 500 block of Glendale Avenue.

When the officers got to the scene, they found a woman sitting in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. At the time of the incident, officials told 10 On Your Side she was expected to survive. 10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding her current condition.

After further investigation, authorities arrested the 10 alleged Eastside Rollin 20’s Bloods Gang members. They were charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, abduction, mob assault, conspiracy to commit a felony, grand larceny, gang hazing, gang participation and gang recruitment.

Those arrested are listed below. (NOTE: The ages of the suspects were from the time they were arrested).

30-year-old Brandon L. Winnegan, of Newport News

23-year-old Deondre T. Watkins, of Portsmouth

21-year-old Javonne D. Hodges, of Chesapeake

22-year-old Toparshia V. Hodges, of Portsmouth

19-year-old Asja D. Smith-Moore, of Virginia Beach

23-year-old Sadia M. Brown, of Norfolk

18-year-old Ginger A. McAfee, of Virginia Beach

18-year-old Skylar D. Webb, of Chesapeake

18-year-old Tavarrius D. Mitchell, of Portsmouth

22-year-old Xavier A. Walker, of Virginia Beach

The motive for the shooting is still unknown.

Following a recent inquiry from 10 On Your Side, the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney confirmed that 10 defendants have pleaded guilty to their charges.

Their sentencing dates have not yet been released.