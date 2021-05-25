10 people, including 6 kids, displaced following house fire in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say 10 people, including 6 kids, have been displaced following a house fire in Norfolk Tuesday afternoon.

According to Norfolk dispatch, the call for the fire came in just before 2 p.m. in the 3400 block of Wellington Street.

Battalion Chief Stephanie Ramsey told 10 On Your Side the fire caused “significant damage” to the home. Fire crews arrived to find smoke and flames visible from the structure and a “high volume” of fire.

Another building, which Ramsey said looked like it was a garage that was converted to an apartment, was damaged in the fire and has melted siding.

At 2:52 p.m., the fire was marked under control.

No injuries were reported, however, one firefighter was evaluated on the scene for possibly overheating.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.