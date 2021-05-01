10 On Your Side visits COVID-19 vaccine clinics Saturday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Today was the final day for several FEMA-sponsored clinics in Hampton Roads.

Health officials, pharmacies, and churches are all putting forth an effort to bring Virginia closer to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

10 On Your Side was onsite at one of these clinics in Norfolk. It was put on by the Faith Deliverance Christian Center.

We spoke to someone who got his shot, who had a message for anyone still hesitant about getting vaccinated.

“Don’t be. I mean, of course, be careful, but I mean, besides that, you should do it,” said Trey Bush, a Norfolk resident who got vaccinated Saturday. “It’s just something everyone in the community should do… It’s easy. Everyone’s really friendly.”

This was the second clinic hosted by the Faith Deliverance Christian Center.

And in Chesapeake, First Baptist Chuch South Hill also held a clinic to get Virginians vaccinated.

They gave out doses of the Pfizer vaccine from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

People were eligible to register online, but walk-ins were also welcome at the clinic.

When asked why are events like this so important, Executive Pastor Dorteo Davis said people come with a few reasons.

“Some say I want to protect my family, I want to protect my friends, and it’s all about those we love and care for. We just want to be healthy here. We’re just excited that we have a hand in reaching out into the community, making it available, for folk to come to a safe, comfortable environment for people to come and get their vaccination.”

He continued; “The beautiful thing about this is we’ve done a lot of canvassing throughout the week and we’re really reaching those who are hesitant, just sharing information, educating them about the vaccination, and that’s tipping them on the side of coming on in and getting vaccinated.

Davis says they gave out 500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine Saturday.