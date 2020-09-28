10 On Your Side: Neighbors find common ground over bad fence, Cane Corso

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — While noted poet Robert Frost said good fences make good neighbors, one Norfolk resident’s fence has not made a good neighbor.

A Norfolk resident concerned about his neighbor’s fence reached out to 10 On Your Side. The fence is the only barrier between his neighbor’s large dog and him.

The fence has seen better days. It’s old and plywood has been used to patch holes.

10 On Your Side went out to Norfolk’s Shoop neighborhood to investigate. There appears to be a lack of communication between Mills Perry and dog owner Vernando Terrez.

Terrez has what could be considered a dilapidated fence, and Perry considers Terrez’s Cane Corso — named Kane — a “vicious” dog. Perry fears the dog, and fears the rotting fence won’t keep Kane in the yard.

10 On Your side visited the fence and neighboring property. Kane’s owner, Terrez, quickly left the yard, adding he was going to get a lawyer.

Perry said the man who cuts his grass is also afraid of the dog. Kane makes the fence shake when he jumps on it.

“It’s hard for my grandkids, my wife and I,” Perry said.

Terrez put up new plywood. Was that enough of a stopgap for Perry?

“No, I don’t think so at all … because he jumps on other parts of the fence which are weak, too.”

The fence is missing in other parts of the yard too, but 10 On Your Side came across another neighbor who actually likes having Kane around with his watchdog mentality.

Perry called a city codes inspector, who gave three violations involving the fence’s condition as part of the Virginia Maintenance Code. They gave Terrez and the property owner 30 days to make repairs to the fence.

Norfolk Spokesperson Lori Crouch emailed 10 On Your Side in response to an inquiry.

“Our codes inspector visited the property and spoke to Mr. Perry at that visit. She cited 3 Virginia Maintenance Code Violations, all related to the condition of the fence. The Violation letter was mailed on September 4th, 2020 with 30 days given to make the required repairs. 30 days expires on October 4th, 2020 and the inspector is scheduled to conduct a re-inspection on October 8th, 2020. We can provide an additional update once the notice has expired and the re-inspection has occurred.”

“I can’t approach him because he has a bad attitude,” Perry alleged.

10 On Your Side tried again to speak with Terrez, who not only ended up agreeing to talk, but also agreeing to be cooperative about the fence.

He would not appear on camera, but he and Perry met on Terrez’s front lawn. They discussed how Kane scares Perry.

Coming up tonight at 4 and 5 A 10 on Your Side success story involving the neighbor of this dog. He fears the dog and he wanted us to get the dog’s owner to understand that. Find out what happens at 4 and 5. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/okdQJJT4F0 — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVY) September 28, 2020

Terrez assured Mr. Perry he will replace the bad sections of the fence with real fencing. The property owner, who is out of the country, has agreed to replace the entire fence.

Terrez also promised Perry that he will put Kane inside when Perry needs to cut the grass. All Perry needs to do is come by and ask.

“He told me if I knock on his door, and let them know we are going to service the yard, he will secure the dog,” Perry said.

