1 walks into hospital with gunshot wound after shooting near Lafayette Park in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Dispatchers in Norfolk say one person walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound Tuesday night.
Police were called to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital just before 10 p.m. Tuesday after the person arrived at the hospital.
Dispatchers believe the shooting happened near Lafayette Park in Norfolk, which is close to the Virginia Zoo.
