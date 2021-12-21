1 taken to hospital after house fire in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk fire officials said a person was brought to the hospital after a residential fire Tuesday.
Dispatchers said the fire was reported around 5:40 p.m. in the 1400 block of Ramsey Road.
Fire officials said firefighters arrived at the scene to find smoke showing from a one-story single-family home.
Two residents were able to get out on their own and were evaluated by medics at the scene. One was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
Fire control was called at 6:15 P.M.
The two people have been displaced.
