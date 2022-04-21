NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One person was shot and injured in downtown Norfolk Thursday night.
Dispatchers said the shooting was reported at 6:18 p.m. in the 400 block of Monticello Avenue, which is near MacArthur Center Park. The 400 block is between E Freemason Street and E Charlotte Street.
One person was transported to a local hospital.
10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the extent of the victim’s injuries and any suspect information.
Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.