NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One person was shot and injured in downtown Norfolk Thursday night.

Dispatchers said the shooting was reported at 6:18 p.m. in the 400 block of Monticello Avenue, which is near MacArthur Center Park. The 400 block is between E Freemason Street and E Charlotte Street.

One person was transported to a local hospital.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the extent of the victim’s injuries and any suspect information.

Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. 