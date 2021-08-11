1 shot and injured on Sutton Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One person was shot and injured Wednesday night in Norfolk.

Dispatchers said they were notified about a person with a gunshot wound around 9:50 p.m. in the 900 block of Sutton Street.

The person’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Dispatchers did not release additional information.

