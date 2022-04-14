NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man sustained life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Norfolk overnight.

According to police, the shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of E. Virginia Beach Boulevard.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with life-threatening injuries after being shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Norfolk police are working to learn more about the circumstances behind the shooting.

Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.