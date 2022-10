NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A person has been sent to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Norfolk.

According to dispatch, the call for the crash came in around 12:19 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Military Highway.

Photo Courtesy: Rachel Ousley Photo Courtesy: Rachel Ousley

Police say one person was transported to the hospital. 10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the person’s injuries.

No further information has been released.