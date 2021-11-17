1 person shot on Azalea Garden Road in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk dispatchers say one person was shot Wednesday night.

Dispatchers said a gunshot victim was reported just after 9 p.m. in the 2700 block of Azalea Garden Road.

As of 9:40 p.m., dispatchers did not release information on the condition of the victim.

