1 person injured in shooting on Newtown Road in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a person was injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon.
Officers responded to the call after 12:43 p.m. in the 700 block of Newtown Road in Norfolk.
Police say one victim sustained injuries not considered to be life-threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.
