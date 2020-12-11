1 person injured in motorcycle crash on Monticello Avenue in Norfolk

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say one person was injured in a motorcycle crash Friday afternoon.

The call came in around 2:30 p.m. for the incident in the area of Monticello Avenue and W. Brambleton Avenue in Norfolk.

One person was transported for injuries to a local hospital. The patient’s status is unknown at this time.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10