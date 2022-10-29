NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person has been sent to the hospital following an auto-pedestrian crash Saturday night in Norfolk.

According to dispatch, the call for the crash came in around 9:19 p.m. at the intersection of Waterside Drive and Atlantic Street.

Photo Courtesy: Reba Bloom Photo Courtesy: Reba Bloom

Police say one person has been transported to the hospital. 10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the extent of their injuries.

No further information has been released.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.